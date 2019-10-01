The Watsons at Menier Chocolate Factory: opening night photos

Laura Wade's hit play The Watsons had its London premiere last night, with the cast celebrating at the Menier Chocolate Factory alongside Wade and director Samuel West.

The piece follows Laura, a writer commissioned to complete Jane Austen's unfinished novel The Watsons on stage, but in the end she gets pulled into the narrative. It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage in Chichester, being described as "fizzing with life, rattling along at a cracking pace".

Many of the cast reprise their original roles from the Chichester run and include Sam Alexander, Sally Bankes, Joe Bannister, Jane Booker, Elaine Claxton, Tim Delap, Sophie Duval, Louise Ford, John Wilson Goddard, Grace Molony, Elander Moore, Paksie Vernon, Cat White and Laurence Ubong Williams. They are joined by Rhianna McGreevy, with Isaac Forward, Sonny Fowler and Teddy Probets sharing the role of Charles Howard.

Direction is by West, design from Ben Stones, sound design from Gregory Clarke and casting from Charlotte Sutton.

It runs until 18 November.