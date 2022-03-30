The Wanted star Tom Parker has died aged 33

The Wanted singer Tom Parker has died aged 33 after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

The singer, who made his stage debut in Grease in 2017 as Danny, revealed he was diagnosed in September 2020 and has been battling the condition since.

He toured the UK with Grease, alongside Danielle Hope (White Christmas) and Louisa Lytton (Strictly Come Dancin) who played Rizzo. The production was directed by David Gilmore and choreographed by Arlene Phillips.

Before then he was a global music success for his variety of songs as one-fifth The Wanted, including "Glad You Came" and "Chasing the Sun". The band achieved 10 UK top 10 singles and has released 3 UK top 10 albums. Parker also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef, and finished third on Channel Four's The Jump.

Tributes came from across the arts world, with Wicked lead Lucie Jones saying: "I'm so sorry to hear that Tom has passed. Always such a lovely guy. My thoughts are with Kelsey and their family."