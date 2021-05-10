The Sound of Music Live, Cats, Phantom and more to be shown on Sky Arts this week
Theatre offerings on the Freeview channel!
Early mornings are musical mornings this week on Sky Arts! With a wealth of shows being broadcast on the Freeview channel, any early risers will get the chance to check out some top-notch recorded shows.
One we haven't seen for a while is The Sound of Music Live!. Carrie Underwood plays Maria Rainer and Stephen Moyer Captain Georg von Trapp. The production also stars Audra McDonald as The Mother Abbess, Laura Benanti as Elsa Schraeder and Christian Borle as Max Detweiler.
As per usual, we've rounded up what's on offer:
Tuesday 11 May – Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake – 7.00am
Wednesday 12 May – Cats – 7.00am
Thursday 13 May – The Sound of Music Live! – 7.05am
Friday 14 May – The Phantom of the Opera – 6.00am
