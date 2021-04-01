The Showstoppers to present Alternative Eurovision Song Contest with guest cast

The Showstoppers will return with their second-ever Alternative Eurovision Song Contest next month.

Parodying the iconic singing event, the show will see the company and guests play on Eurovision tropes while raising funds for The Care Workers' Charity.

Joining The Showstoppers for the evening will be actor Les Dennis, comedian Russell Kane, comedian London Hughes and cabaret star Le Gateau Chocolat as judges and Grace Mouat (& Juliet, Six), singer Jordan Gray and improv legend Mike McShane as guest performers. Further names are to be revealed.

The event will be streamed via The Showstoppers' website on 15 May at 8pm BST.