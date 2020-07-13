The Show Must Go On merchandise raises £250,000 for arts charities

"The Show Must Go On" merchandise, featuring branding from 16 West End shows, has raised more than £250,000 for charity.

With a newly unveiled face mask released last week, the initiative now has a plethora of branded goodies including t-shirts, notebooks, mugs and more for theatre lovers to purchase and support the arts. The team has received 20,000 orders and has shipped to 63 countries across the globe.

Creators Chris Marcus and Damien Stanton said: "We are incredibly overwhelmed with the generosity and support people have given to the theatre industry and with the government announcing arts funding last week, it is all moving in a very positive direction. However there are still individuals out there that need our help and we will continue to unite and work together to raise monies for these charities to help all of those that have been affected from the pandemic until the theatre industry is up and running again."

Pheobe Waller-Bridge, who is the figurehead for The Fleabag Fund, said today "These shirts must go on!" A massive thank you to Theatre Support Fund for supporting Fleabag Support Fund and other wonderful charities with this incredible range of merchandise'.

A host of stars released photos of themselves wearing their special t-shirts – you can see our highlights below:

