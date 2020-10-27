The Show Must Go On! Live West End concerts unveil initial cast and extra dates

Casting and two further dates have been announced for the sell-out The Show Must Go On! Live charity concerts.

With all profits going to Acting For Others and The Fleabag Support Fund, the concert will be a collection of cast performances from long-running shows.

A further set of two shows will now play on 11 and 12 November at the Palace Theatre, with tickets on sale now.

The initial line-up (and if this is initial then it is already pretty epic) will feature Aisha Jawando in a performance from Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Sam Tutty in a performance from Dear Evan Hansen, Layton Williams in a performance from Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Collette Guitart and Hana Stewart in a performance from SIX (the pair will perform on select dates each), Gavin Spokes in a performance from Hamilton, Dom Simpson and Tom Xander in a performance from The Book of Mormon, Helen Woolfe and Laura Pick in a performance from Wicked, Tilly-Raye Bayer, Imogen Cole, Alyssa D'Souza, Alex Munden and Carly Thoms in a performance from The Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda The Musical.

Furthermore, Jordan Luke Gage will perform a number from & Juliet, with Shan Ako and Frances Ruffelle in a performance from Les Misérables, cast members in a performance from Disney's The Lion King, Christine Allado and Alexia Khadime in a performance from The Prince of Egypt, Alice Fearn in a performance from Come From Away, Holly-Anne Hull and Rhys Whitfield in a performance from The Phantom Of The Opera, Zizi Strallen in a performance from Mary Poppins and Mazz Murray in a performance from Mamma Mia!.

There will also be a choir of 16 which is made up of Musical Theatre 2020 graduates. To accompany the event, hit composer duo Stiles and Drewe have penned a new track, The Show Must Go On!, to celebrate the theatre community during these times.

The concert will be directed by Luke Sheppard and Anna Fox with set design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Neil Austin and Howard Hudson, video design by Finn Ross and Fray Studio, sound design by Adam Fisher and musical supervision and conduction by Stephen Brooker.

The concert is produced by Theatre Support Fund+ and Take Two Theatricals.

It will run on 13, 14 and 15 November 2020 at the Palace Theatre, with tickets on sale this week.