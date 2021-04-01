The Railway Children to be streamed on YouTube as part of The Shows Must Go On series

The Railway Children will be streamed on YouTube on Sunday as part of The Shows Must Go On! series.

Mike Kenny's stage adaptation of E Nesbit's classic novel was staged in a purpose built 1,000-seat theatre, complete with a railway track and platforms.

Directed by Damian Cruden and directed for the screen by Ross MacGibbon, it was first produced by York Theatre Royal at the National Railway Museum, York, where it enjoyed two sell-out and critically acclaimed seasons in 2008 and 2009.

The Railway Children will be available on The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel on Sunday 4 April at 3pm BST (available for 48 hours).

Watch the trailer here: