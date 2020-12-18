The Railway Children to be streamed on YouTube as part of The Shows Must Go On series
The show will be presented from Monday
The Railway Children will be streamed on YouTube on Monday as part of The Shows Must Go On! series.
Mike Kenny's stage adaptation of E Nesbit's classic novel was staged in a purpose built 1,000-seat theatre, complete with a railway track and platforms.
Directed by Damian Cruden, it was first produced by York Theatre Royal at the National Railway Museum, York, where it enjoyed two sell-out and critically acclaimed seasons in 2008 and 2009.
While free, the stream is supporting Child Bereavement UK – which you can support here.
The production will be available for 48 hours from Monday 21 December at 2pm.
