The Prom's first international production announced

It's going down a storm on Netflix, and the stage version of The Prom has just announced its first international production.

From autumn 2022 the piece will play in the Netherlands – in what is touted to be the first run of the show outside of the USA. Production house De Graaf and Cornelissen Entertainment have yet to unveil which venues the piece will play at.

No casting has been announced for the piece, which follows a high school girl who wants to go to the prom with her girlfriend, as well as a group of well-intentioned yet self-centred Broadway stars who decide to help her for the sake of good PR.

The Prom, which ran from October 23, 2018 to August 11, 2019 at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway, featured music by Matthew Sklar, a book by Chad Beguelin, and Bob Martin, lyrics by Beguelin, and direction by Casey Nicholaw. The Broadway cast was led by Brooks Ashmanskas, Beth Leavel, Christopher Sieber, Caitlin Kinnunen, Isabelle McCalla, Michael Potts, Angie Schworer, Courtenay Collins, and Josh Lamon.

The film featured the likes of Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose, Keegan-Michael Key, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, James Corden, Kerry Washington and Meryl Streep.

Will the show ever reach the UK? We asked the writers when the film came out – they said they'd love for the piece to have a life on our shores, but didn't have anything concrete. We live in hope – if the show is set for the Netherlands before anywhere else it could be 2023 before we see it in England. Or fans could just hop over to the Channel and catch a train next year.