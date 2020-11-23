The Prom Netflix cast album announces release date

The upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Prom has announced its cast album release date.

Directed by Ryan Murphy (Glee, The Boys in the Band, The Politician, American Horror Story), the silver screen version of the hit Broadway show will be available to stream just in time for the festive season.

And its cast album will be available just before its Netflix release – being revealed digitally on 4 December while the CD release comes two weeks later on 18 December (just in time for Christmas).

Jo Ellen Pellman, Kerry Washington, James Corden, Ariana DeBose, Keegan-Michael Key, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells and Meryl Streep will all appear in the piece, which is based on the six-time-Tony Award-nominated show of the same name.

You can check out the album track list below – with new number, "Wear Your Crown" – set to feature.

The story is described as follows: "Emma becomes an instant outcast, and a national headline, when her high school cancels the prom rather than let her attend with her girlfriend. Sensing a chance to correct an injustice, and maybe get some good publicity along the way, a group of fading celebrities takes up the cause, and invades Emma's small Indiana town. But their bumbling attempts at social activism make the situation far worse than they, or Emma, could have ever imagined."

The Prom, which ran from October 23, 2018 to August 11, 2019 at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway, featured music by Matthew Sklar, a book by Chad Beguelin, and Bob Martin, lyrics by Beguelin, and direction by Casey Nicholaw.

A vinyl release is set for March 2021 – pre-order that here.

The album's track list is available below:

1. Changing Lives – Meryl Streep, James Corden, The Prom Ensemble

2. Changing Lives (Reprise) – Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells

3. Just Breathe – Jo Ellen Pellman

4. It's Not About Me – Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Chamberlin, Keegan-Michael Key, Jo Ellen Pellman, Kerry Washington, The Prom Ensemble

5. Dance with You – Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose

6. The Acceptance Song – Andrew Rannells, Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, The Prom Ensemble

7. You Happened – Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Nico Greetham, The Prom Ensemble

8. We Look to You – Keegan-Michael Key

9. Tonight Belongs to You – Jo Ellen Pellman, James Corden, Kerry Washington, Logan Riley, Sofia Deler, The Prom Ensemble

10. Tonight Belongs to You (Reprise) – Jo Ellen Pellman

11. Zazz – Nicole Kidman, Jo Ellen Pellman

12. The Lady's Improving – Meryl Streep

13. Alyssa Greene – Ariana DeBose

14. Love Thy Neighbor – Andrew Rannells, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Nico Greetham, Logan Riley, Sofia Deler, The Prom Ensemble

15. Barry is Going to Prom – James Corden

16. Unruly Heart – Jo Ellen Pellman, The Prom Ensemble

17. It's Time to Dance – Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose, Meryl Streep, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Nicole Kidman, Kevin Chamberlin, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, The Prom Ensemble

18. Wear Your Crown – Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose, Jo Ellen Pellman, Kerry Washington, Nicole Kidman

19. Simply Love – James Corden