The Prince of Egypt reveals full company for West End return

The full company has been revealed for The Prince of Egypt has been revealed, with the show set to return with socially distanced audiences from 1 July.

Telling the story of the miracle-prone Moses, the show has music by Stephen Schwartz (a mix of those from the film and added for the stage show) and book by Philip LaZebnik.

It is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman, set designs by Kevin Depinet, costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection designs by Jon Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children's casting by Verity Naughton CDG.

Appearing in the cast of 46 will be Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Clive Rowe (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Catherine Cornwall, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Daniel Luiz, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Alice Readie, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Cian Eagle-Service, Maiya Eastmond, Jersey Blu Georgia, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, George Menezes Cutts, Iman Pabani and Vishal Soni.

Cornwall, Luiz and Sarpong-Broni will all be making their West End debuts. Rowe is set to appear until 16 October 2021, with Spring appearing until 18 September 2021.

The show is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw together with John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L Nederlander and Michael Park.

McCabe, Laidlaw and DreamWorks Theatricals said in a joint statement: "On behalf of our authors, creative team and co-producers, we are proud to welcome back our exceptional company of 154 individuals and to once again deliver live performances of this epic theatrical re-imagining of the classic DreamWorks Animation film.

"While initial performances will be in front of socially distanced audiences, we, as one of the West End's biggest shows and employers, will need a Government-backed insurance scheme against future COVID-related shutdowns and to move to full capacity at the earliest possible opportunity. In the meantime, we look forward to audiences returning from 1 July to the comfort and COVID-secure environment of the Dominion Theatre."

The orchestra will be Dave Rose (musical director); Mark Collins (associate musical director, keyboards); Nina Foster/Fiona McCapra (job share), Sonya Fairbairn, Penny Ainscow, Sebastian Rudnicki (violins); Fiona Davies (viola); Magda Pietraszewska (cello); Rory Dempsey (bass); Rupert Widdows (woodwind); Tony Cross (trumpet, flugelhorn); Duncan Fuller, David McQueen (horns); John Gregson (guitars); Murdoch MacDonald (percussion) and Dan Ellis (drums).

The stage management team will be Anthony Field (company stage manager); Dominique Pierre-Louis (stage manager); Ryan Quelch (deputy stage manager); Nuri Chang, Charlotte Johnson (assistant stage managers/book cover); Simon Humphris, Chrissie Huxford and Tracey Farrell (assistant stage managers), who, together with a further 84 backstage staff, complete the production's cast, orchestra and company of 154.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.