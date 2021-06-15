The Prince of Egypt confirms it will reopen at the start of July, despite roadmap date change

The Prince of Egypt will not be easily overcome – even with the government's delayed roadmap to reopening, the musical has confirmed it will return with socially distanced audiences from 1 July.

The musical, based on the cult classic animated film of the same name, is led by Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Clive Rowe (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari) and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron).

Today, Tamne will be taking over our Instagram to give an exclusive look inside the rehearsal room ahead of the show's return.

Telling the story of the miracle-prone Moses, the show has music by Stephen Schwartz (a mix of those from the film and added for the stage show) and book by Philip LaZebnik.

It is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman, set designs by Kevin Depinet, costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection designs by Jon Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children's casting by Verity Naughton CDG.

The show is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw together with John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L Nederlander and Michael Park.

The production has stated that it expects to present the piece with social distancing until 4 September – though may increase capacity "at the earliest practical opportunity".