The Phantom of the Opera celebrates its 35th anniversary

It was time for a celebration last night when the cast of The Phantom of the Opera marked the show's 35th anniversary!

You can watch the company sing "Happy Birthday" and "Masquerade" in our video here:

Led by Killian Donnelly in the titular part, taking on the role of Christine is Lucy St Louis, with Rhys Whitfield playing Raoul.

Telling the story of a haunting presence in a French opera house, the piece is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music is by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Charles Hart, and additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe.

The book is by Richard Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber, based on the novel Le Fantôme de l'Opera by Gaston Leroux, with orchestrations by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber. Musical supervision is by Simon Lee.

