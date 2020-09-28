The Phantom of the Opera, Cats and more to be broadcast on Sky Arts Freeview channel this week

A Freeview channel showing artsy content and captured stage shows 24 hours a day? Are we in heaven? Here's a round-up of what's on Sky Arts this week.

For UK users tune in on Channel 11.





ENO's Drive & Live: La Bohème

12.00am (Monday 28 / Tuesday 29 September)

The recently recorded special show was presented to drive-in audiences at Alexandra Palace, and it looked gargantuan.





No Masks

9pm (Wednesday 30 September)

Russell Tovey, Anya Chalotra and Eamonn Walker star in this new drama co-produced by Theatre Royal Stratford East, about the experiences of frontline workers tackling the first wave of the pandemic.





The Phantom of the Opera Live at the Royal Albert Hall

10pm (Wednesday 30 September)

The mammoth anniversary production of The Phantom of the Opera was on a scale never really seen before for Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic show, and Ramin Karimloo gives a career-defining turn in the titular role.





Royal Opera: Verdi – Il Trovatore

11am (Sunday 4 October)

David Bosch's atmospheric production of Verdi's famous opera was first seen in 2017, and is back now in all its glory for a weekend watch.





Cats

7pm (Sunday 4 October)

Forget the new film, the real definitive version of Cats was this production captured at the Adelphi Theatre, with Elaine Paige appearing in the cast. It first premiered in 1998. A simpler time for all.



