The Phantom of the Opera announces Broadway reopening date

The Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera has announced a planned reopening date at the Majestic Theatre.

Playing from 22 October 2021, the opening date is subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health and the Governor, and the production anticipates that masks will be required for all patrons and front-of-house staff. Additionally, audience members may need to provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Exact regulations are still to be determined. Tickets purchased for any show through January 17, 2022 will be able to be refunded or exchanged for any other date until two hours before the performance.

The Phantom of the Opera features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, and a book by Richard Stilgoe and Webber. Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, it tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it.

Phantom is directed by Harold Prince, who passed away in the summer of 2019, and choreographed by Gillian Lynne, who passed away in the summer of 2018. Production design is by the late Maria Björnson, lighting is by Andrew Bridge, and sound by is Mick Potter, with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical supervision and direction is by David Caddick and orchestrations are by David Cullen and Webber.

The long-running musical celebrated its 33rd anniversary this past January and played its 13,000th performance in 2019. Over the course of its run, Phantom has been seen by more than 18.5 million people and grossed more than $1.1 billion on Broadway alone. It has become the largest single generator of income and jobs in Broadway and American theater history, employing more than 400 actors during its three-decade run.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 7, at 9am ET.

The West End production is set to open in late July, with full casting revealed recently.