The Old Vic delays Three Kings online show again: 'Andrew Scott is still not well enough to perform'

The Old Vic has moved the dates for its online streamed production of Three Kings again following news that Andrew Scott is still not well enough to perform.

Taking to Twitter, the venue said that: "We're sorry to let you know that Andrew Scott is still not well enough to perform and we'll be rescheduling all performances of Three Kings to give him the time he needs to fully rest and recover."

It confirmed that "the issue isn't serious (or COVID-19 related)" and that new dates will be confirmed soon for the show. Last week the venue said that Scott had had to go into hospital for a very minor operation, disrupting original plans.

The scratch performance of Stephen Breresford's (The Last of the Haussmans) piece is directed by Matthew Warchus, and was initially meant to run from the end of July. It follows Patrick, a man who reflects on the role of his father in shaping his life following eight years of absence.

New dates for the show are expected soon.

For those craving a theatre fix, the Old Vic's production of Jekyll and Hyde will be released on YouTube later today – you can watch it below: