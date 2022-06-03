Go behind-the-scenes on five-star musical The Lion

Go behind the scenes on the five-star musical The Lion, which is running at Southwark Playhouse.

The Drama Desk Award-winning piece by Benjamin Scheuer, which has been seen at Manhattan Theatre Club, Geffen Playhouse in LA, and on a US tour, will have a month-long run at the south London venue, performed by Max Alexander-Taylor and directed by Alex Stenhouse and Sean Daniels.

Telling a true story about survival and a brush with mortality, the 70-minute piece will run from 25 May. You can read our glowing review here.