The Lion King sequel in the works with Barry Jenkins directing

Brian Jenkins has confirmed reports that he is working on a Lion King sequel.

Initially covered in Deadline, Disney is said to be looking at a new photo-realistic film as a follow-up to the gargantuan 2019 hit (which grossed over $1.6bn).

Jeff Nathanson will pen the new sequel, which is said to explore Mufasa's heritage rather than being based on the plot of the animated Lion King 2 film released in the 90s.

No word on the cast has been given, with the majority of details (including release and title) still under wraps.