WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link
Theatre News

The Lion King sequel in the works with Barry Jenkins directing

A "live-action" sequel to the recent new Lion King film!

The Lion King

Brian Jenkins has confirmed reports that he is working on a Lion King sequel.

Initially covered in Deadline, Disney is said to be looking at a new photo-realistic film as a follow-up to the gargantuan 2019 hit (which grossed over $1.6bn).

Jeff Nathanson will pen the new sequel, which is said to explore Mufasa's heritage rather than being based on the plot of the animated Lion King 2 film released in the 90s.

No word on the cast has been given, with the majority of details (including release and title) still under wraps.

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...