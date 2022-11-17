The Light in the Piazza concert reveals complete casting

Full casting has now been confirmed for The Light in the Piazza, which is to be staged in concert later this month at the Alexandra Palace Theatre.

Joining previously announced Elena Shadow (as Margaret Johnson), Amara Okereke (as Clara Johnson), Jordan Luke Gage (as Fabrizio Naccarelli), Rebecca Lock (as Signora Naccarelli), Sharif Afifi (as Giuseppe Naccarelli) and Amy Di Bartolomeo (as Franca Naccarelli) will be Peter Polycarpou (as Signor Naccarelli), Ako Mitchell (as Roy Johnson), Tim Mahendran (as Priest), Ceili O'Connor (as Tour Guide), as well as Freddie King, Laura Di Luca, Cristian Zaccarini and Jodie Beth Meyer.









The much-loved musical, based on the 1960 novella by Elizabeth Spencer, tells of a mother and daughter who tour the Tuscan countryside – only for romance to intervene and cause turbulence for all involved.

The six-time Tony Award-winning show will be presented by Quick Fantastic (Sunset Boulevard at the Royal Albert Hall) and performed by a 15-piece orchestra that includes Kate Suthers (leader/violin), Kath Roberts, Kath James, Tina Jacobs-Lim, Will Hillman, Shelley Britton, Ali Gordon, Henry Salmon (violin), Dom Pecheur, Dave Hornberger (cello), Nicki Davenport (double bass), Hannah Lawrance (clarinet), Ashley Myall (bassoon), Lewis Turner (guitar), Cecilia de Maria (harp), Máth Roberts (piano, who also serves as associate musical director) and Mike Parkin (percussion).

Directed by Charlotte Conquest and conducted by Alex Parker, the production also features musical staging by Holly Prentice, lighting design by Alistair Lindsay, sound design by Paul Smith and associate director Indiana Lown-Collins.

The Light in the Piazza will be staged on Sunday 27 November at 7pm.