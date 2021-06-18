The Invisible Hand at Kiln Theatre: first look at rehearsals

Rehearsal photos have been released for The Invisible Hand, returning to the Kiln Theatre from 1 July 2021.

Tony Jayawardena and Sid Sagar

© Mark Douet

Directed by artistic director Indhu Rubasingham, the play, first seen at the venue in 2016, centres on a banker who is jailed in Pakistan.

The cast will feature Tony Jayawardena, Scott Karim, Daniel Lapaine and Sid Sagar, with the creative team including designer Lizzie Clachan, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick, sound designer Alexander Caplen, casting director Briony Barnett, voice and dialect coach Daniele Lydon, fight director RC-Annie, costume supervisor Megan Keegan and assistant director Tom Wright.

Daniel Lapaine and Sid Sagar

© Mark Douet

Also on the team are production manager Tom Lee, deputy production manager Owen Donkin, company stage manager Jenny Grand, DSM Charlotte Padgham, ASM and book cover Maddie Sidi, wardrobe manager Keshini Ranasinghe, show crew Kieran Watson, lighting operator Sam Levy, production electrician Steve Andrews, production sound engineers Jon Sealey and Ben Giller, production carpenter Joe Ashworth-Martin, LX programmer Cat Carter and set builders Footprint Scenery and the Kiln Theatre workshop.

Scott Karim

© Mark Douet

Sid Sagar and Scott Karim

© Mark Douet

Indhu Rubasingham

© Mark Douet