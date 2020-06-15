The Inheritance, Tina and more win at the Drama Desk Awards

The winners of this year's Drama Desk Awards have been announced in a virtual ceremony.

Celebrating the best in New York theatre on or off-Broadway, a number of this year's winning shows began life in the UK.

Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance, which had its world premiere at the Young Vic before transferring to the West End, won five awards including Outstanding Play, Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play for Paul Hilton and Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play for Lois Smith. Stephen Daldry won the award for Outstanding Director while Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid won Outstanding Sound Design for a Play.

Adrienne Warren, who originated the role of Tina in Tina – The Tina Turner Musical both in the West End and on Broadway, picked up the award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical, while the show also won the award for Outstanding Wig and Hair Design.

Michael R Jackson's A Strange Loop (which won a Pulitzer Prize earlier this year) won a variety of awards including Outstanding Musical, while the stage version of Moulin Rouge! picked up five nods.

Laura Linney, who starred in My Name Is Lucy Barton at the Bridge Theatre before the piece transferred to Broadway, won the award for Outstanding Solo Performance. Playwright Jack Thorne won the award for Outstanding Adaptation for his version of Dickens' A Christmas Carol, which first debuted at the Old Vic in London.