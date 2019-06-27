The Hunt's Tobias Menzies and cast celebrate opening night: photos

Stars including Patsy Ferran and Mike Skinner celebrated with the cast of The Hunt at the Almeida Theatre last night.

The show opened to strong reviews, including a four-star write up from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton who called it "a very fine piece of work indeed."

David Farr's adaptation of the Danish thriller Jagten is set in a small town in Denmark where a man becomes the target of mass hysteria.

The cast includes Michele Austin, Danny Kirrane, Tobias Menzies, Howard Ward, Stuart Campbell, Adrian Der Gregorian, Keith Higham, Harrison Houghton, Poppy Miller, Abbiegail Mills, George Nearn Stuart, Itoya Osagiede, Justin Salinger, Jethro Skinner, Taya Tower and Florence White.

The Hunt has direction by Rupert Goold with design by Es Devlin, costume by Evie Gurney, lighting by Neil Austin, sound and composition by Adam Cork, movement by Far From The Norm's artistic director and founder Botis Seva and casting by Amy Ball.