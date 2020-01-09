The High Table at Bush Theatre and Birmingham Rep casting announced

Casting has been announced for The High Table, which has its world premiere at the Bush Theatre before transferring to the Birmingham Rep.

Appearing in the show will be Ibinabo Jack (Vera), BBC London Radio presenter Jumoké Fashola, Cherrelle Skeete (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and musician Mohamed Guey.

Directed by Daniel Bailey, the production has set and costume design by Natasha Jenkins, lighting design by José Tevar, movement and associate direction by Gabrielle Nimo plus sound Design and composition by Enrico Aurigemma.

A family drama that is set both on earth and in heaven, the show follows a Nigerian wedding steeped in contention. It will run at the Bush in west London from 8 February to 21 March, before transferring to the Birmingham Rep where it runs from 25 March to 9 April.