The Glee Club to tour and run at London's Kiln Theatre

Richard Cameron's hit play The Glee Club will return for a new tour in 2020, it has been announced, co-produced by Out of Joint, Cast and Kiln Theatre.

Set in the 1960s, the show follows a group of miners who are preparing to perform a local gala concert. Out of Joint's production will feature live performances of iconic '50s tunes.

The show first opened at the Bush Theatre in 2002 before transferring to the West End.

Director Kate Wasserberg's new production will open at Cast, Doncaster on 28 February, before touring to Mold, Lichfield, Malvern, Bury St Edmunds, Newcastle, Guildford, Oldham, Leeds, York and London, where it plays at London's Kiln Theatre from 4 to 27 June 2020.

Casting and full creative team are to be revealed.