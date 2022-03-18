The Duchess of Cornwall confirmed as new Royal Patron of the National Theatre

The National Theatre has announced that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has now become the venue's Royal Patron, describing her as "a long-standing supporter for the arts, a devoted fan of theatre and champion of literature and drama".

Rufus Norris, director and joint chief executive, released the following statement: "It is a privilege to welcome The Duchess of Cornwall as the National Theatre's Royal Patron. The Duchess shares our belief that theatre enriches our lives in so many ways and that everyone should have access to the arts and creativity no matter where they are in the world. The Duchess has shown great support to our industry throughout the pandemic, and I look forward to working with Her Royal Highness for many years to come. I would also like to express my thanks to The Queen for Her Majesty's long and unwavering support and service to the National Theatre."

The Duchess of Cornwall has regularly visited arts organisations across the country and overseas, also representing the Royal Family at the Olivier Awards in 2019 and at the virtual presentation in 2020.

Existing patronages include The Royal Academy of Dance, Royal Society of Literature, Friends of The Royal Academy, London Chamber Orchestra, National Youth Orchestra, Theatre Royal Bath, Unicorn Theatre for Children and Georgian Theatre Royal.



