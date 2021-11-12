The Drifters Girl musical – first look photos

First look photos have been unveiled for The Drifters Girl in the West End.

Starring Beverley Knight and following Faye Treadwell, the manager of The Drifters, the new musical will feature hit tunes including "Save The Last Dance For Me", "Under The Boardwalk" and "Saturday Night At The Movies".

Joining Knight are Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Ben E King), Tarinn Callender (Johnny Moore), Adam J Bernard (George Treadwell) and Matt Henry (Clyde McPhatter)

It is currently in previews at the Garrick Theatre, ahead of an official opening night later this month.

The musical is directed by Jonathan Church, with set design by Anthony Ward, choreography by Karen Bruce, costume design by Fay Fullerton, orchestrations and musical supervision by Chris Egan lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and video design by Andrzej Goulding. Associate director is Tyrone Huntley and associate choreographer is Myles Brown with casting by Stuart Burt and children's casting by Jo Hawes.

