The Death of a Black Man at Hampstead Theatre casting announced

Casting has been unveiled for the first show in the Hampstead Theatre's reopening season.

Alfred Fagon's The Death of a Black Man, which premiered at the venue in 1975, will run from 28 May to 10 July. Fagon, who died in 1986 aged just 49, was one of the first black writers to have his work staged in the UK.

Nickcolia King-N'da (Venice Preserved), Natalie Simpson (Outlander) and Toyin Omari-Kinch (War Horse)

It will be directed by Dawn Walton in her Hampstead Theatre debut. She will be joined by designer Simon Kenny, lighting designer Jo Town, sound designer Richard Hammarton and composer Duramaney Kamara.

The piece will have social distancing in place for the duration of its run.