The Danish Girl musical: listen to new number "Stay"

Have a first listen to a new number from the upcoming Danish Girl musical.

The piece is created by writers Katie Lam and Alex Parker, and has released a new video captured at Cadogan Hall in west London.

"Stay" is described as follows: "The Danish Girl is based on the 2000 David Ebershoff novel of the same name and also the true story of Lili Elvenes, a Danish painter who was one of the first people to undergo gender confirmation surgery.

"This song, sung by Lili's wife Gerda, comes part-way through the show, just after doctors confirm Lili can receive the treatment she so desperately wants. Gerda — thus far, and in front of all the other characters, entirely supportive of Lili's transition — confesses to the audience her secret desire: that there might be some way for things instead to stay as they are."

Performing in the video are Laura Pitt-Pulford (Gerda), Tina Jacobs-Lim (Violin 1), Tom Crofton-Green (Violin 2), Dave Hornberger (Cello) and Parker (Piano). The piece has orchestrations by Martin Higgins and videography by Jake Waby.

Further plans for the show are to be revealed.