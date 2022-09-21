The Crucible at the National Theatre – first look photos

Production images have been released for the National Theatre's revival of Arthur Miller's The Crucible, currently in previews.

Considered one of the most notable works of the last century, Miller's work follows the Salem Witch Trials and a group of townsfolk who fall into paranoid chaos.

Appearing are Brendan Cowell (Yerma) as John Proctor and Erin Doherty (The Crown, My Name is Rachel Corrie) as Abigail Williams. Joining them are Eileen Walsh (Women on the Verge) as Elizabeth Proctor, Fisayo Akinade (Romeo and Juliet) as Reverend Hale, Karl Johnson (Under Milk Wood) as Giles Corey and Matthew Marsh (Dunkirk) as Danforth.

Completing the company will be David Ahmad, Nathan Amzi, Zoë Aldrich, Stephanie Beattie, Raphael Bushay, Sophia Brown, Halle Brown, Anushka Chakravarti, Grace Cooper Milton, Rachelle Diedericks, Hero Douglas, Henry Everett, Nick Fletcher, Jersey Blu Georgia, Aoife Haakenson, Colin Haigh, Una Herrmann, Martin Johnston, Evie Marner, Gracie McGonigal, Alastair Parker, Joy Tan, Ami Tredrea, Tilly Tremayne and Cadence Williams.

Lyndsey Turner's production, running to 5 November (with press night on 28 September), has design by Es Devlin, costume design by Catherine Fay and lighting design by Tim Lutkin. Sound design is by Tingying Dong (content design) and Paul Arditti (system design).

The composer and arranger is Caroline Shaw, and arranger and music director is Osnat Schmool. Fight director is Bret Young and Ita O'Brien and Louise Kempton for intimacy on set. Staff director is Blythe Stewart, and dialect coaches are Danièle Lydon and Hazel Holder.

The production will also be broadcast globally on 26 January 2023.

Erin Doherty (Abigail Williams) and cast

© Johan Persson

Brendan Cowell (John Proctor)

© Johan Persson

Erin Doherty (Abigail Williams) and cast

© Johan Persson

Karl Johnson (Giles Corey)

© Johan Persson

Sophia Brown (Tituba), Fisayo Akinade (Rev. Hale), Alastair Parker (Thomas Putnam), Martin Johnston (Ensemble) and Zoë Aldrich (Ann Putnam)

© Johan Persson

Erin Doherty (Abigail Williams) and cast

© Johan Persson

Erin Doherty (Abigail Williams)

© Johan Persson