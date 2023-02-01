The Choir of Man announces new cast members and extension

New cast members have been revealed for the ongoing production of The Choir of Man.

Showcasing a variety of popular songs from the likes of Adele, Guns ‘N' Roses, Katy Perry, Avicii, Paul Simon and Sia, the Olivier-nominated show celebrates male camaraderie and is set in a pub named The Jungle which boasts a working onstage bar.

Conor Hanley – who has previously performed in the show at the Edinburgh Fringe, and Coventry City of Culture, will join the company at the Arts Theatre as The Poet from this evening. Daniel Harnett will also return to the show, having been part of the original West End cast.

They will join Michael Baxter (Les Misérables) as The Maestro, Levi Tyrell-Johnson (making his professional debut), as The Hard Man, Mark Irwin (The Commitments) as The Barman, Owen Bolton (also making his professional debut) as The Beast, Jordan Oliver (The Sound of Music) as The Handyman, Matt Beveridge (Titanic) as The Romantic, Matt Nalton (Jersey Boys) as The Pub Bore and Matt Thorpe (We Will Rock You) as The Joker.

Completing the company are Sam Ebenezer (The Mousetrap), Gavin Ryan (West Side Story) and Lucas Koch (Million Dollar Quartet).

It received a top-tier review from WhatsOnStage when it ran at the London Wonderground in the summer of 2021, being described as a "10/10 evening of enjoyment".

The Choir of Man is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay and directed by Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, movement direction and choreography by Freddie Huddleston (with Rachel Chapman as associate choreographer), scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson, musical direction and associate musical supervision by Hollie Cassar. Casting is by Debbie O'Brien.

The show has also extended its run to July 2023, with tickets on sale now.