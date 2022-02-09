The Chairs at the Almeida – first look
The show is playing now at the Almeida
Production photos have been released for the Almeida's production of The Chairs, which is directed and translated by Omar Elerian.
Eugène Ionesco's piece follows a pair who are tasked with setting out seating for a special audience.
The cast is composed of Kathryn Hunter (recently lauded for her performance in Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth), Marcello Magni (co-founder of Complicité) and award-winning choreographer and composer Toby Sedgwick.
The creative team also includes co-designers Cécile Trémolières and Naomi Kuyck-Cohen, lighting designer Jackie Shemesh, co-sound designers Elena Peña and Pete Malkin, wigs, hair and makeup co-designer Suzanne Scotcher , voice coach Michaela Kennen, assistant director Nastazja Domaradzka and magic consultant Patrick Ashe.
It plays until 5 March.