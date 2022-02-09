The Chairs at the Almeida – first look

Production photos have been released for the Almeida's production of The Chairs, which is directed and translated by Omar Elerian.

Eugène Ionesco's piece follows a pair who are tasked with setting out seating for a special audience.

The cast is composed of Kathryn Hunter (recently lauded for her performance in Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth), Marcello Magni (co-founder of Complicité) and award-winning choreographer and composer Toby Sedgwick.

The creative team also includes co-designers Cécile Trémolières and Naomi Kuyck-Cohen, lighting designer Jackie Shemesh, co-sound designers Elena Peña and Pete Malkin, wigs, hair and makeup co-designer Suzanne Scotcher , voice coach Michaela Kennen, assistant director Nastazja Domaradzka and magic consultant Patrick Ashe.

It plays until 5 March.

Marcello Magni and Kathryn Hunter

© Helen Murray

