The Canary and the Crow to transfer to the Arcola Theatre

The gig theatre show The Canary and the Crow will transfer to the Arcola Theatre in London, it has been announced.

Written by Daniel Ward, the semi-autobiographical production use grime, hip hop and theatre to tell the story of a working class black schoolboy. Original live music will be provided by James Frewer and Prez 96, who will perform in the show with Ward, Rachel Barnes and Laurie Jamieson.

The show premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019, where it was met with critical acclaim and won the Brighton Fringe Award for Excellence.

Arcola Theatre artistic director Mehmet Ergen said of the play's transfer: "I am delighted that The Canary and The Crow is coming to Arcola for its first full-length London run in 2020. This electrifying story of a young man struggling to find his place in a divided society will resonate just as strongly in London as it did in Edinburgh. I am looking forward to sharing it with you next year."

The Canary and the Crow will be directed by founding member and artistic director of Middle Child, Paul Smith. With design by Natalie Young, lighting design will be by Jess Addinall and movement direction by Ryan Harston.

The show will play from 16 January to 8 February, with a press night on 20 January.