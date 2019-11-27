The Boy Friend at the Menier Chocolate Factory: first look at Janie Dee, Adrian Edmondson and cast

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first look at The Boy Friend revival, which is currently in previews at the Menier Chocolate Factory.
Janie Dee, Adrian Edmondson, Amara Okereke, Tiffany Graves, Issy Van Randwyck, Dylan Mason and Jack Butterworth star in the musical, with Tom Bales, Ryan Carter, Chloe Goodliffe, Matthew Ives, Bethany Huckle, Emily Langham, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson, Annie Southall, Peter Nash and Robert Portal completing the cast.
Sandy Wilson's 1953 show is set in a finishing school in the south of France, where forbidden boy friends are forever popping through the French windows to sing and dance. It has direction by Matthew White, choreography and associate direction by Bill Deamer, design by Paul Farnsworth, lighting designer by Paul Anderson, sound design by Gregory Clarke, hair and wig design by Richard Mawbey, musical supervision and direction by Simon Beck and orchestration by David Cullen.
The Boy Friend will run to 7 March, with an opening night on 3 December.