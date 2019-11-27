The Boy Friend at the Menier Chocolate Factory: first look at Janie Dee, Adrian Edmondson and cast

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first look at The Boy Friend revival, which is currently in previews at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Tom Bales (Alphonse), Matthew Ives (Pépé), Jack Butterworth (Bobby Van Husen) and Peter Nash (Marcel) by Manuel Harlan in The Boy Friend

Janie Dee, Adrian Edmondson, Amara Okereke, Tiffany Graves, Issy Van Randwyck, Dylan Mason and Jack Butterworth star in the musical, with Tom Bales, Ryan Carter, Chloe Goodliffe, Matthew Ives, Bethany Huckle, Emily Langham, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson, Annie Southall, Peter Nash and Robert Portal completing the cast.

Tiffany Graves (Hortense), Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (Maisie), Emily Langham (Fay), Annie Southall (Dulcie) and Chloé Goodliffe (Nancy) by Manuel Harlan in The Boy Friend

Sandy Wilson's 1953 show is set in a finishing school in the south of France, where forbidden boy friends are forever popping through the French windows to sing and dance. It has direction by Matthew White, choreography and associate direction by Bill Deamer, design by Paul Farnsworth, lighting designer by Paul Anderson, sound design by Gregory Clarke, hair and wig design by Richard Mawbey, musical supervision and direction by Simon Beck and orchestration by David Cullen.

The Boy Friend will run to 7 March, with an opening night on 3 December.

Robert Portal (Percival Browne) and Janie Dee (Madame Dubonnet) in The Boy Friend

Tiffany Graves (Hortense) in The Boy Friend

Tiffany Graves (Hortense) and the company of The Boy Friend

Jack Butterworth (Bobby Van Husen) and Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (Maisie) in The Boy Friend

Issy Van Randwyck (Lady Brockhurst) and Adrian Edmondson (Lord Brockhurst) in The Boy Friend

Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (Maisie) and Jack Butterworth (Bobby Van Husen) in The Boy Friend

Emily Langham (Fay), Annie Southall (Dulcie), Amara Okereke (Polly Browne), Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (Maisie) and Chloé Goodliffe (Nancy) in The Boy Friend

Emily Langham (Fay), Amara Okereke (Polly Browne), Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (Maisie) and Annie Southall (Dulcie) in The Boy Friend

Dylan Mason (Tony) and Amara Okereke (Polly Browne) in The Boy Friend

Amara Okereke (Polly Browne) and Janie Dee (Madame Dubonnet) in The Boy Friend

Adrian Edmondson (Lord Brockhurst) and Robert Portal (Percival Browne) in The Boy Friend

Janie Dee (Madame Dubonnet) in The Boy Friend

Jack Butterworth (Bobby Van Husen) and Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (Maisie) in The Boy Friend

Emily Langham (Fay), Annie Southall (Dulcie), Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (Maisie) and Chloé Goodliffe (Nancy) in The Boy Friend

Amara Okereke (Polly Browne) in The Boy Friend

