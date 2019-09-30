The Boy Friend Menier Chocolate Factory revival to star Janie Dee, Amara Okereke and Adrian Edmondson

Casting has been announced for the new revival of Sandy Wilson's The Boy Friend at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Janie Dee (Follies) will play Madame DuBonnet, alongside Tiffany Graves (The Wild Party) as Hortense, Amara Okereke (Oklahoma!) as Polly, Adrian Edmondson (Twelfth Night) as Lord Brockhurst, Issy Van Randwyck (A Little Night Music) as Lady Brockhurst, Dylan Mason (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Tony and Jack Butterworth (Hamilton) as Bobby Van Husen.

Wilson's 1953 musical, a love letter to the 1920s, will be directed by Matthew White (Little Shop of Horrors, She Loves Me) with choreography and associate direction by Bill Deamer, design by Paul Farnsworth, lighting by Paul Anderson, sound by Gregory Clarke, hair and wig design by Richard Mawbey, musical supervision and direction by Simon Beck and orchestration by David Cullen.

It is set in a finishing school in the south of France, where forbidden boy friends are forever popping through the French windows to sing and dance. The show was adapted into a film in 1971 starring Twiggy, who won two Golden Globes.

The Boy Friend will have a lengthy run at the venue from 22 November to 7 March 2020, with an official opening night on 3 December.