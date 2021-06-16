The Book of Mormon announces West End and tour return dates

The Book of Mormon will be back in the West End and on tour this autumn.

First staged in 2011, the piece follows two Mormon missionaries as they try to convert the citizens of a remote Ugandan village to Mormonism. The show had its West End premiere in 2013, going on to win four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical and Best Actor in a Musical.

It is co-directed by Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw with design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting by Brian Macdevitt and sound by Brian Ronan.

According to the piece's publicists, writers Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez will be working to alter the show over the coming months following complaints from Black cast members regarding the racial stereotypes presented in the piece.

The show will be back in the West End at the Prince of Wales Theatre on 15 November, and on tour from 12 October, starting at Cardiff's Millennium Centre.

Producer Scott Rudin, who recently received sustained criticism for his work practices over the last few decades, will no longer be attached to the musical and will not receive any further profits from the musical.

Casting is to be revealed.