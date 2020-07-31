WhatsOnStage Logo
Test your theatre knowledge: Name that West End stage door

A proper quiz for theatre geeks – can you name these stage doors from their pictures?

The West End
(© Oliver Mallich / flickr)

The West End is a veritable feast of different theatre designs, styles and decors. While many avid fans may spend hours camping outside a stage door and waiting for their favourite stars, it takes a true die-hard theatre fan to know this collection of eight theatre stage doors.

How many can you correctly identify? Let us know on Facebook or Twitter.

Loading...
Loading...

