Test your theatre knowledge: Name that West End stage door
A proper quiz for theatre geeks – can you name these stage doors from their pictures?
The West End is a veritable feast of different theatre designs, styles and decors. While many avid fans may spend hours camping outside a stage door and waiting for their favourite stars, it takes a true die-hard theatre fan to know this collection of eight theatre stage doors.
How many can you correctly identify? Let us know on Facebook or Twitter.
Loading...