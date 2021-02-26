Tap That with Amy Hart and Paul Taylor-Mills to premiere tonight
A new, technology-driven dating show will premiere this evening!
Fronted by Amy Hart and Paul Taylor-Mills, the show will see the voting audience match candidates in real-time. Viewers watch the live show on a computer or laptop while simultaneously voting and interacting from their smartphone.
The UK premiere of Tap That will be presented on Friday 26 Feb at 8pm GMT and tickets are £6. More information and tickets can be found at tapthat.live.
The show is T presented by Face Off Unlimited (executive producers Jay Painter, Eric Robinson, Joe Tex, Heather Shields) and additional creative team members are Michael Springthorpe, Peter Hargarten, and Emily McNamara.
