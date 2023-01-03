Sylvia with Beverley Knight in rehearsals: first look photos

Rehearsal photos have been released for Sylvia at the Old Vic ahead of its world premiere run.

Following a work-in-progress season a few years ago, the show will begin performances later this month with playing dates through to 1 April 2023.

Appearing will be Beverley Knight as Emmeline Pankhurst, Sharon Rose as Sylvia Pankhurst, Kelly Agbowu as Mrs Drummond/Mrs Savoy, Verity Blyth as Clementine Churchill/Mrs Scurr, Kimmy Edwards as Emily Davison/Lillie Hardie/Mrs Watkins, Alex Gaumond as Keir Hardie, Jade Hackett as Lady Jennie Churchill/Mrs Payne, Todd Holdsworth as Silvio Corio, Stevie Hutchinson as Lloyd George/Lord Curzon, Kate Ivory Jordan as Mrs Parsons, Hannah Khemoh as Understudy Emmeline Pankhurst, Razak Osman as Harry Pankhurst/Sir Almroth Wright, Jay Perry as Winston Churchill/George Lansbury, Kirstie Skivington as Adela Pankhurst, Ellena Vincent as Christabel Pankhurst.Bradley Charles as Lord Cromer/Richard Pankhurst/Alan, Kandaka Moore as Mrs Parsons/Sophia Singh with Jaye Marshall, Sinead Long, Antoine Murray-Straughan and Malachi Welch in the ensemble.

The book for Sylvia is by Kate Prince with Priya Parmar, with music by Josh Cohen and DJ Walde, lyrics by Prince, direction and choreography by Prince, set and costumes by Ben Stones, lighting by Natasha Chivers, sound by Tony Gayle, video and animation by Andrzej Goulding, wigs, hair and make-up by Cynthia de la Rosa, co-musical supervision by Mark Dickman and Leonn Meade, and casting by Stuart Burt and Oliver Scullion.

The show also features dramaturgy by Lolita Chakrabarti, additional music by Prince, additional lyrics by Tachia Newall, music production by Josh Cohen and DJ Walde, musical direction by Sean Green, voice coaching by Charlie Hughes D'Aeth, associate direction by Dannielle ‘Rhimes' Lecointe, associate choreography by Jade Hackett, resident direction and choreography by Chris Alozie, costume supervision by Tash Prynne, props supervision by Fahmida Bakht, digital music programming by Lucy Baker-Swinburn for Switch Audio, while the musicians' contractor is Oli Briant and Knight will act as a creative consultant.

The show runs from 27 January to 1 April 2023, with tickets on sale below.