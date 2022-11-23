Sylvia musical at the Old Vic announces full cast and creative team

Full casting has been revealed for the world premiere production of Sylvia, the new musical running at the Old Vic early next year.

The show, which is based on the political endeavours of the Pankhurst family and the wider suffragette movement, was previously seen in a preview run in 2017.

Joining those unveiled earlier this year in the show are Bradley Charles as Lord Cromer/Richard Pankhurst/Alan, Kandaka Moore as Mrs Parsons/Sophia Singh with Sinead Long, Antoine Murray-Straughan and Malachi Welch all joining the ensemble.

A new portrait showing leads Sharon Rose (Sylvia Pankhurst) and Beverley Knight (Emmeline Pankhurst) has also been released:



© Chantel King

The book for Sylvia is by Kate Prince with Priya Parmar, with music by Josh Cohen and DJ Walde, lyrics by Prince, direction and choreography by Prince, set and costumes by Ben Stones, lighting by Natasha Chivers, sound by Tony Gayle, video and animation by Andrzej Goulding, wigs, hair and make-up by Cynthia de la Rosa, co-musical supervision by Mark Dickman and Leonn Meade, and casting by Stuart Burt and Oliver Scullion.

The show also features dramaturgy by Lolita Chakrabarti, additional music by Prince, additional lyrics by Tachia Newall, music production by Josh Cohen and DJ Walde, musical direction by Sean Green, voice coaching by Charlie Hughes D'Aeth, associate direction by Dannielle ‘Rhimes' Lecointe, associate choreography by Jade Hackett, resident direction and choreography by Chris Alozie, costume supervision by Tash Prynne, props supervision by Fahmida Bakht, digital music programming by Lucy Baker-Swinburn for Switch Audio, while the musicians' contractor is Oli Briant and Knight will act as a creative consultant.

The show runs from 27 January to 1 April 2023, with tickets on sale below.

