Swing steps in to cover Sutton Foster in The Music Man with hours' notice during fourth preview

There might be trouble in New York City, but Kathy Voytko has got things covered!

With Sutton Foster forced to tap out of The Music Man during the show's fourth preview, Voytko stepped up with mere hours to prepare to lead the show alongside Hugh Jackman.

Jackman went on to praise Voytko during the curtain call for the show, which you can watch below:

Find out more about The Music Man here.