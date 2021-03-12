Sunset Boulevard concert at Alexandra Palace Theatre unveils new dates and cast

The concert production of Sunset Boulevard has announced new dates for its run at Alexandra Palace Theatre.

Led by Mazz Murray in the role of Norma Desmond and Kayi Ushe as Joe Gillis, also set to appear are Zizi Strallen (Betty Schaefer), Alex Bourne (Max von Mayerling), Sharif Afifi (Artie Green), Christopher Howell (Manfred Sheldrake) and David Shaw-Parker (Cecil B DeMille).

The company is completed by Jack Harrison-Cooper, Jordan Lee Davies, Momar Diagne, Chloe Hart, Aimee Hodnett, Claudia Kariuki, Sejal Keshwala, Anelisa Lamola, Evie Rose Lane, Cameron Sharp and Bleu Woodward.

The piece follows former actress Norma Desmond as she plots a fanciful return to the silver screen.

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber's orchestrations will be performed by a 24-piece orchestra in the show, which is directed by Alastair Knights and conducted by Alex Parker. Choreograpy is by Joanna Goodwin, while Paul Smith will supply the sound design. Lighting design is by Jack Weir, wig design is by Sam Cox and keyboard programming is by Stuart Andrews.

Lloyd Webber, Don Black and Christopher Hampton's musical follows a faded silver-screen star Norma Desmond who crosses paths with impoverished screen writer Joe Gillis. The award-winning piece is based on the 1950 film, and was first seen in London in 1993. It went on to win a Tony Award in 1995 for Best Musical.

The concert will play at two times – 3pm and 7pm – on Sunday 13 June 2021.