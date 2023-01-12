Sugar Coat to open at Southwark Playhouse this spring

Feminist pop-punk play Sugar Coat will open at Southwark Playhouse this spring.

Penned by singer-songwriter Lilly Pollard and playwright Joel Samuels (Fever Pitch), the show follows one woman's coming-of-age over eight years, put to a soundtrack inspired by Riot Grrrl groups and performed by an all-female and non-binary band.

Producer Emma Blackman said: "I am thrilled to bring Sugar Coat back on stage following its preview run at VAULT Festival 2020. Since its last performance that took place a week before the first lockdown, we received numerous messages from people who were empowered and moved by the production - and I'm delighted that our award-winning team can share this powerful story with more audiences at Southwark Playhouse.

"The last few years have proved to us all that women's rights still need to be furiously fought for, so I couldn't imagine a more appropriate time for this rebellious and uplifting show about female experiences that have been kept out of the spotlight for far too long."

Celine Lowenthal (Pecs) directs the five-strong cast featuring Rachel Barnes (Manic Street Creature), Eve De Leon Allen (Doctor Who), Dani Heron (Peter Gynt), Anya Pearson (from Dream Nails, who is also co-musical director alongside Pollard) and Sarah Workman (Girls Don't Play Guitar).

Lowenthal added: "It is a privilege to be reviving this gorgeous, radical piece of gig theatre. As a queer creative, it is such a pleasure to bring together our unbelievably talented all female and non-binary cast of actor-musicians, and to unravel the unexpected and tender journey of a young woman finding her place in the world.

"The punchy, sexy, front-footed writing, alongside Lilly Pollard's raucous and riotous punk music, makes Sugar Coat a very meaningful addition to the contemporary canon of queer and female-led theatre."

The piece, which runs from 29 March to 22 April, has sound design by Lucy Baker Swinburn, sound operation by Pancucci, company stage management by Summer Keeling, production by Emma Blackman, associate production by Josephine Shipp, assistant direction by Olivia Millar-Ross and social media marketing by Millie Whittam.

Tickets are on sale via the Southwark Playhouse website.