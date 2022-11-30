Strictly Come Dancing's musicals week line-up revealed

It's musical week on Strictly Come Dancing!

The annual fixture sees the remaining contestants on the beloved show dance to numbers from famous musicals.

This time, the event is taking place on a Friday night, with the results the following day on the Saturday (something to do with football, apparently).

The line-up is below:

◉ Molly and Carlos will dance the Charleston to "Hot Honey Rag" from Chicago

◉ Helen and Gorka will dance their Couples Choice to "Mein Herr" from Cabaret

◉ Will and Nancy will dance the Foxtrot to "Sun and Moon" from Miss Saigon

◉ Kym and Graziano will dance the Cha Cha to "Fame" from Fame

◉ Hamza and Jowita will dance the Samba to "They Live in You" from The Lion King

◉ Fleur and Vito will dance the Quickstep to "I Got Rhythm" from An American in Paris





The results show, from 5.40pm, will also see a performance from the current cast of touring jukebox musical The Cher Show.