Watch A Streetcar Named Desire with Gillian Anderson for free right here

You can watch the Young Vic's production of A Streetcar Named Desire below.

While free, the National Theatre (who is streaming the show) is asking for donations as lockdowns continue and resources become scarce. You can find out more here.

Directed by Benedict Andrews, the cast includes Gillian Anderson, Ben Foster, Vanessa Kirby, Corey Johnson, Clare Burt, Lachele Carl, Branwell Donaghey, Otto Farrant, Nicholas Gecks, Troy Glasgow, Stephanie Jacob and Claire Prempeh.

The piece was described as: "modern, mythic and hot all at the same time, and Williams's language melds poetry with base idiom, explosive argument with the jazz riffs of the emotionally, as well as materially, dispossessed. And that's what this production honours fully."

The piece has design by Magda Willi, costume by Victoria Behr, casting by Maggie Lunn, Camilla Evans and Jim Carnahan, lighting by Jon Clark and sound by Paul Arditti.

Watch it here from 7pm BST until 28 May: