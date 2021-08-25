Stephen Schwartz visits the London revival of Pippin

Legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz visited the London production of Pippin last night to celebrate the ongoing revival.

© Edward Johnson

Jetting over from the States, Schwartz had the chance to chat to the cast and we will also have an exclusive video with the mind behind Wicked and Prince of Egypt coming soon.

Set in the ‘Summer of Love' of 1967, Pippin follows a young prince with extraordinary dreams and aspirations on his quest to find passion, fulfilment and meaning.

The production has direction by Steven Dexter, choreography by Nick Winston, musical supervision by Michael Bradley, design by David Shields, musical direction by Chris Ma, lighting by Aaron J Dootson, sound by Keegan Curran and casting by Anne Vosser.

It was originally directed by Bob Fosse and features songs including "Magic to Do" and "Corner of the Sky". Opening on Broadway in 1972, it transferred to the West End the following year.

The eight-person version of Pippin will star Ryan Anderson, returning to the role of Pippin, alongside Ian Carlyle as the Leading Player, Alex James-Hatton as Lewis, Daniel Krikler as Charles, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson as Fastrada, Natalie McQueen as Catherine, Genevieve Nicole as Berthe and Jaydon Vijn as Theo.