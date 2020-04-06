Stephen Fry, Layton Williams, Mina Anwar and more to star in charity radio version of David Nicholls' The Understudy

Stephen Fry, Mina Anwar, Layton Williams, Emily Atack, Russell Tovey, Sheila Atim, Sarah Hadland and more will star in a special radio production of David Nicholls' The Understudy.

The event has been created by the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield, who will split charity proceeds from the project with Theatre Development Trust (SOLT and UK Theatre), Acting for Others and Equity Charitable Trust.

The cast, which will also feature Jake Ferretti, Sasha Frost, Marie Lawrence, James McNicholas and Lizzie Muncey, will record their parts in isolation, with the show then being stitched together remotely. Nicholl's book has been adapted by the Lawrence Batley's artistic director Henry Filloux-Bennett, whose other credits include the stage version of Toast.

Fry said: "I am just so delighted to be working on Henry Filloux-Bennett's superb adaptation of David Nicholls' The Understudy. I do hope lots of you will listen in and combine a good time with support for our wonderful theatre industry."

The show has sound, music and effects by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, Annie May Fletcher and Sophie Galpin, with direction from Giles Croft.

The first part will be released on 20 May, with the second part on 27 May. Find out more here.