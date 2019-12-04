A statement from WhatsOnStage: "Yesterday at Southwark Crown Court a former employee of WhatsOnStage was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment, suspended for 2 years, and 240 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to the theft of £80,873.09 during his time with the company. Chief Operating Officer at WhatsOnStage, Sita McIntosh said, "We're glad to finally draw this matter to a close. We're a family at WhatsOnStage, and the events of the past eight months have been difficult for us all. We would like to thank the police for their assistance and support in resolving this matter, and we look forward to getting back to business as usual. No further comment will be made."