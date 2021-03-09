Stage stars recognised in BAFTA nominations

The nominees have been revealed for this year's BAFTAs, with an assortment of stage stars recognised for their work.

Competing in the supporting actor categories are three names that have a large presence in the theatre world – Daniel Kaluuya (for Judas and the Black Messiah), Leslie Odom Jr (for One Night In Miami...) and Clarke Peters (for Da 5 Bloods).

Actress and playwright Dominique Fishback was nominated in the supporting actress category for Judas and the Black Messiah, while the leading actress nominees include Radha Blank (The 40-Year-Old Version), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Wunmi Mosaku (His House) and Alfre Woodard (Clemency).

In the leading actor category, Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) and Anthony Hopkins (The Father) are among those nominated.

The film version of Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton's The Father (directed by Zeller) was recognised in the Best Film and Outstanding British Film categories. Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman was also nominated in these categories, with Fennell picking up a nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Award-winning playwright Moira Buffini was recognised in the Adapted Screenplay category for The Dig, which was also nominated for Outstanding British film.

The EE Rising Star nominees include Kingsley Ben-Adir, Morfydd Clark, Bukky Bakray, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Conrad Khan.

The winners will be revealed on 11 April.