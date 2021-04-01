Watch stage stars Sarah O'Connor and Peter Hannah prank Amanda Holden live on Heart Radio
Way to nail April Fool's
Two stage stars went on Heart Radio this morning to pull a rather splendid prank on host and performer Amanda Holden.
Sarah O'Connor and Peter Hannah, both of whom appeared in Waitress in the West End (with O'Connor also set to join the West End premiere of Frozen later this year), played a romantic couple who have a bit of a moment live on air.
Check it out below:
OMG did that just happen @AmandaHolden ruins couples proposal in ultimate #AprilFools prank @JamieTheakston pic.twitter.com/9mZFfgZRAH— Heart (@thisisheart) April 1, 2021
