Creatives working on the front line pose in new series by photographer Ali Wright

Photographer Ali Wright has created a series of portraits entitled My Latest Role highlighting the work of creatives on the front line during the pandemic.

Wright said today: "As a theatre photographer, I lost six months of work overnight and only qualified for a fraction of my previous wage. I was interested in discovering how other freelance theatre artists were coping in this new context.

Nadia Nadif

© Ali Wright

"I soon discovered that many across the industry were taking up roles as Key Workers to financially survive, many having been excluded from government assistance, and volunteering as a way to help others in a time of crisis. My Latest Role has been a way for me to play my small part in amplifying the theatre workforces' resilience, adaptability and generosity."

Andrew Ellis

© Ali Wright

The series celebrates the incredible work of freelancers, particularly those that are unsure how exactly they will be able to benefit from the government's new financial package announced on 6 July.

Parvinder Shergill

© Ali Wright

Sarah O'Connor

© Ali Wright

Wright has encouraged those who are in a position to do so to donate to the Theatrical Guild.

Appearing in the series are:

• Actor Sarah O'Connor who was in Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre and became a care home worker

• Paris Rivers who is a special effects, makeup and cabaret artist who became a funeral service operator

• Dev Danzig who is a designer, stage manager and prop maker who began assembling and testing ventilators

• Nadia Nadif who is an actor and director who began volunteering with the food poverty charity Feast! providing meals for the vulnerable

• Andrew Ellis who is a lighting designer and was managing the spring tour of BalletBoyz' Deluxe who became a Tesco delivery driver

• Kara Chamberlain who is a writer, producer at Crossline Theatre and actor began working in an independent health shop

• Parvinder Shergill who is an actor, who has worked as a doctor in a hospital before and during the pandemic

• Karl Best who was performing in The Visit at the National and began working as a porter at King's College Hospital

Dev Danzig

© Ali Wright

Karl Best

© Ali Wright

Paris Rivers

© Ali Wright